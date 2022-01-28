Caribbean News, Latin America News

An armed group has attacked a United Nations convoy in southeastern Colombia, burning two automobiles however not harming any employee.

According to the UN, its employees had been travelling with members of the UN Office for Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) and the Norwegian Refugee Council when “they were approached by armed men who made them get out of their vehicle”.

While “two of the three vehicles were set on fire”, the employees travelling within the convoy “returned unharmed” to their places of work, in response to the assertion from the mission that screens adherence to a 2016 peace deal between former Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) rebels and the Colombian authorities.

The mission stated the convoy had been travelling to the agricultural space of Guayabero to satisfy with communities.

It was stopped by the armed group within the city of Puerto Nuevo, positioned in a rural space of the Guaviare division.

Senior presidential adviser Emilio Archila later advised native radio that the “criminals presented themselves as dissidents” of the previous rebels, beneath the command of Gentil Duarte, one in all Colombia’s most wished males.

The UN mission didn’t give any particulars on any affiliation alleged by the group, however stated it “firmly rejects the attack suffered by our team” and condemned any makes an attempt by “illegal armed groups” to intimidate UN and humanitarian businesses.

About 13,000 FARC rebels have been disarmed for the reason that 2016 peace settlement with the Colombian authorities, which ended 5 many years of lethal preventing.

However, about 5,000 members rejected the deal and proceed to combat.

According to the Indepaz analysis institute, roughly 90 armed groups with some 10,000 members stay lively in Colombia, the world’s largest cocaine producing nation.

In November 2021, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres visited Colombia to mark the fifth anniversary of the FARC peace settlement.