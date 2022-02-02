Americas

Caribbean News, Latin America News

Photo of Prince Abraham Prince Abraham1 hour ago
0 1 minute read



Caribbean News, Latin America News:

The content material initially appeared on: Al Jazeera – Latin America News

PodcastPodcast, The Take

News|Human Rights

Just within the first month of 2022, 4 journalists had been killed and two had been attacked in Mexico. Since 1992, 142 journalists and media staff have been killed within the nation, in response to the Committee to Protect Journalists. But why are there so many murders of journalists in Mexico, and what’s being achieved to guard them?

In this episode:

Le?n Krauze (@LeonKrauze), Univision anchor
Alejandra Guerra (@alisguerra8), Journalist in Tijuana, Mexico
Roc?o Galv?n (@RocioGalvanZ), Journalist in Tijuana, Mexico
Andalusia Knoll Soloff (@Andalalucha), Journalist in Mexico City
Natalie Southwick, Program coordinator on the Committee to Protect Journalists (@pressfreedom)

Connect with The Take:

Twitter (@AJTheTake), Instagram (@ajthetake) and Facebook (@TheTakePod)

NewsAmericasNow.com





Source link

Photo of Prince Abraham Prince Abraham1 hour ago
0 1 minute read
Photo of Prince Abraham

Prince Abraham

Back to top button