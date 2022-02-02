Caribbean News, Latin America News:

Just within the first month of 2022, 4 journalists had been killed and two had been attacked in Mexico. Since 1992, 142 journalists and media staff have been killed within the nation, in response to the Committee to Protect Journalists. But why are there so many murders of journalists in Mexico, and what’s being achieved to guard them?

In this episode:

Le?n Krauze (@LeonKrauze), Univision anchor

Alejandra Guerra (@alisguerra8), Journalist in Tijuana, Mexico

Roc?o Galv?n (@RocioGalvanZ), Journalist in Tijuana, Mexico

Andalusia Knoll Soloff (@Andalalucha), Journalist in Mexico City

Natalie Southwick, Program coordinator on the Committee to Protect Journalists (@pressfreedom)

