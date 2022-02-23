Caribbean News, Latin America News

The loss of life toll from flash floods and landslides that hit the Brazilian metropolis of Petropolis has risen to 186, authorities stated, one week after torrential rains lashed the vacationer city.

Since the storm, rescue employees have looked for victims, digging by means of the mud and wreckage left by devastating landslides that primarily hit poor hillside communities.

The variety of folks lacking at present stands at 69, a determine that has been falling as victims’ bodies are identified and as households separated within the preliminary chaos handle to reunite.

Police stated 33 kids have been amongst these killed within the February 15 deluge, which dumped a month’s price of rain on the southeastern metropolis in a number of hours.

More than 850 individuals who misplaced their properties or needed to evacuate are nonetheless being housed in emergency shelters.

Alexandro Conde lived and labored within the Morro da Oficina area, a hillside a part of Alto da Serra, the place the large landslide engulfed dozens of homes.

Among the collapsed constructions was Conde’s display screen printing workshop, the place his 18-year-old son Kaique, his shut pal Thiago and his brother Ivan have been working.

“When I arrived, I saw this (destroyed houses in the landslide). Then it was just a scream of pain because I knew that my son and my brother were there,” Conde instructed The Associated Press information company.

Officials are waging an enormous clean-up operation to clear the mud, rubble and stranded autos strewn round Petropolis, a picturesque metropolis of 300,000 people who was the Nineteenth-century summer season capital of the Brazilian empire.

In the previous three months, at the least 236 folks have died in severe storms in Brazil.

Experts say the violent rains are being made worse by local weather change.