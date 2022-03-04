Caribbean to seek investment at Expo Dubai

The Caribbean Export Development Agency, in collaboration with the Caribbean Association of Investment Promotion Agencies (CAIPA) and the European Union, are to host the Caribbean Investment Forum (CIF2022) on 22 March throughout Expo Dubai within the United Arab Emirates. To be held beneath the patronage of His Excellency Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali President of the Co-operative Republic of Guyana, the CIF2022 is a high-level occasion that may entice high-net price people and worldwide companies searching for funding alternatives in, amongst different sectors, AgTech, Hotel and Resort Development, Renewable Energy, Logistics and Transportation.

“The United Arab Emirates is a non-traditional source of investment for us in the Caribbean but one we can no-longer overlook. We need new sources of investment for these new times. Our aim for hosting the Caribbean Investment Forum in Dubai is to not only raise the profile of the Caribbean as a premier investment location but to present real investment opportunities to potential investors and financial institutions” shared Deodat Maharaj, Executive Director at Caribbean Export. Caribbean nations present robust foundations for companies and boast excellent monitor data for financial and political stability, openness to worldwide commerce and financial integration, making the area one of many lowest perceived dangers within the Latin America and Caribbean market.

The Caribbean has nice financial potential and various progress alternatives in rising sectors resembling high-end agriculture and the digital economic system. A area with a protracted historical past as one of many world’s prime vacationer locations, there are additionally a wealth of lodge and resort growth alternatives accessible for the precise investor, as we emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Caribbean Export is the regional commerce and funding promotion company targeted on accelerating the financial transformation of the Caribbean. We work carefully with companies to extend exports, entice funding, and contribute in direction of the creation of jobs to construct a resilient Caribbean. We are presently executing the Regional Private Sector Programme (RPSDP) funded by the European Union beneath the eleventh European Development Fund (EDF).

