Carlo Ancelotti Tests Positive For Covid-19 A Week Before Chelsea First Leg | Football News

Carlo Ancelotti has examined optimistic for Covid-19, Real Madrid introduced on Wednesday, with the Italian more likely to miss his crew’s La Liga sport in opposition to Celta Vigo on Saturday. The 62-year-old’s signs are “very light”, a Real Madrid supply confirmed, with the membership assured Ancelotti will be capable of return in time for subsequent week’s Champions League quarter-final first leg in opposition to Chelsea at Stamford Bridge. Ancelotti will return as quickly as he stops exhibiting signs. He was isolating at residence on Wednesday to scale back the chance of additional infections on the membership, although protocol in Spain not requires individuals who check optimistic to self-isolate.

Ancelotti is extra more likely to miss this weekend’s league match in opposition to Celta Vigo, along with his son and assistant Davide able to step in on the sideline.

Real Madrid’s journey to Vigo has taken on added significance forward of the crunch sport in opposition to Chelsea, after Madrid’s drubbing by the hands of Barcelona earlier than the worldwide break.

Anything apart from a win would supply contemporary hope to Sevilla and Barca within the Spanish title race, though Madrid have a nine-point lead on the high of the desk.