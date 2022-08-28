Carmen Nunez, 14, reported missing at Minnesota State Fair

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. — Officials say a 14-year-old woman was reported lacking on the Minnesota State Fair Saturday.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension stated Carmen Nunez was reported as a lacking particular person/runaway Saturday at 1:30 p.m. Authorities are asking the general public’s assist to seek out her.

Carmen Nunez Minnesota BCA/CBS



The BCA stated Nunez has brown hair and brown eyes and was sporting a black hoodie with white lettering, saggy denims and an olive inexperienced shirt.

Anyone with details about Nunez is requested to contact the Minnesota State Fair Police Department at 651-288-4503 or name 911.