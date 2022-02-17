‘Carnage’: New Zealand quick Matt Henry obliterates South Africa’s batting attack

New Zealand fast Matt Henry has ripped via South Africa’s batting assault, serving to bowl out the Proteas for lower than 100.

New Zealand paceman Matt Henry has ripped via South Africa’s batting assault in Christchurch, claiming career-best figures on day one of many first Test.

The 30-year-old took 7/23 from 15 overs on Thursday morning, his maiden five-wicket haul at Test degree, to assist roll the Proteas for 95 on a inexperienced seamer at Hagley Oval.

It was comfortably South Africa’s lowest workforce rating towards New Zealand in Test historical past.

Watch The Dettol T20 Series Australia vs Sri Lanka. Every Game Live & On-Demand on Kayo. New to Kayo? Start your free trial now >

The Proteas haven’t been bowled out within the first innings of a Test match for beneath 100 since 1932.

Henry’s figures have been the third-best by a New Zealand bowler in Test historical past, bettered solely by the legendary Sir Richard Hadlee and teammate Ajaz Patel, who famously took 10 wickets in an innings against India last year.

New Zealand captain Tom Latham gained the toss and elected to bowl first in Christchurch, a choice that shortly paid dividends.

After eradicating South African skipper Dean Elgar for his fourth ball of the day, Henry struck twice within the nineteenth over to ship Aiden Markram and Rassie van der Dussen again to the pavilion.

The right-armer returned within the afternoon session to scrub up the South African tail, claiming 4/0 in a blistering 22-ball spell.

“It was a great feeling to do that at home at Hagley in front of friends and family,” Henry informed Spark Sport.

“It’s nice to get a bag like that, it felt really good.”

Zubayr Hamza top-scored for the Proteas with 25; no different South African participant handed 20 in an abysmal batting show.

Best bowling figures by a New Zealander in Test historical past

10/119 – Ajaz Patel vs IND, Dec 2021

9/52 – Sir Richard Hadlee vs AUS, Nov 1985

7/23 – Sir Richard Hadlee vs IND, Feb 1976

7/23 – Matt Henry vs RSA, Feb 2022

7/27 – Chris Cairns vs WI, Dec 1999

Since making his Test debut in 2015, Henry has taken 44 wickets at 39.43 in 15 matches for the Black Caps.

Incredibly, the Canterbury fast will virtually actually be dropped forward of the second Test for New Zealand stalwart Trent Boult, who was unavailable for the sequence opener with paternity go away.

The Black Caps have been additionally with out captain Kane Williamson resulting from a left elbow damage, with Latham serving as skipper in his absence.

South Africa’s woes compounded when New Zealand’s innings obtained underway within the night session, with Marco Jansen spilling a regulation probability at gully to reward Latham an additional life on 9.