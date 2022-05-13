Carnival fun to return with the Spinifex Spree

Hedland’s favorite carnival occasion might be again with a bang this 12 months, bringing the thrills of the carnival to the Pilbara city.

Originally launched in 1968 as Port Hedland’s premier carnival occasion, the Spinifex Spree has grown to turn out to be a spotlight of the city’s social calendar.

The Spinifex Spree Carnival might be held on July 22-23 on the Port Hedland Town Oval, offering fun-filled leisure for the entire household to take pleasure in.

It will supply quite a lot of leisure, together with sideshow alley rides for all ranges of thrill seekers to interactive household actions and reside performances.

Mayor Peter Carter mentioned it was nice to see the return of the Spinifex Spree.

“We’ll have all your favourites to look forward to, including rides, show bags, musicians, performances and lots more, along with new activities like the vehicle and machinery exhibit,” he mentioned.

“I’d like to thank presenting partner BHP, platinum sponsor Horizon and all our supporters for making this event possible.”