Carpenter injury as Lyon regain Euro crown

Lyon girls have regained their European crown, however the pleasure is bittersweet for Australia’s Ellie Carpenter after she suffered a doubtlessly critical knee harm.

The full-back was substituted after 13 minutes of Lyon’s 3-1 win within the Uefa Women’s Champions League last after her knee gave manner in open play. A couple of minutes earlier she had damage it whereas difficult Fridolina Rolfo.

She acquired her medal on crutches along with her left leg in a brace which ran all the way in which as much as her thigh.

Lyon had been already a aim up when Carpenter departed, Amandine Henry having scored a shocking aim after six minutes.

Ada Hegerberg added a second and Catarina Macario a 3rd to place Lyon 3-0 up inside 35 minutes.

Ballon d’Or winner Alexia Putellas pulled one again earlier than the break however Lyon used their expertise to handle a goalless second half.

Lyon have now received eight of the final 12 Women’s Champions Leagues, however this was as warmly acquired as any having been eclipsed in many individuals’s eyes by Barcelona.

However Lyon, who beat Barca 4-1 within the 2019 last, didn’t play them in final season’s competitors having been knocked out by home rivals Paris St Germain.

But they didn’t have Hegerberg within the workforce then as she was recovering from an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) harm.

The Norwegian mentioned pertinently earlier than the ultimate, “There was women’s football before Barcelona, and it was played here [Lyon] for years. We have to win again to regain our place in world football.”

Hegerberg’s restoration – she was excellent within the last – presents hope for Carpenter if, as feared, she has additionally suffered an ACL harm, a typical harm in girls’s soccer.

Lyon took the lead when Henry received possession earlier than scoring from 30 yards.

After Jenni Hermoso had missed two good probabilities Hegerberg headed in Selma Bacha’s cross to double the lead.

Catarina Macario tapped in a Hegerberg cross with Barca in disarray earlier than Putellas scored within the forty first minute to provide them hope.

Though Patri Guijarro hit the crossbar within the 58th minute from 50 yards Barcelona had been unable to get the second aim which might have had Lyon frightened.