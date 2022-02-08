Carrie Bickmore reveals ‘weird’ Aussie celeb crush

One Neighbours star has opened up about what’s happening behind the scenes of the present in an emotional TV interview.

The Project host Carrie Bickmore revealed she as soon as harboured a “weird” crush on a widely known Australian superstar throughout Monday’s episode of the present – and he or she made the confession to none apart from his on-screen spouse of the previous 27 years.

Bickmore advised longtime Neighbours actor Jackie Woodburne, who has performed Susan Kennedy on the cleaning soap since 1994, that she used to have a crush on her on-screen husband Dr Karl Kennedy, performed by Alan Fletcher.

Stream extra leisure information dwell & on demand with Flash, a devoted information streaming service. New to Flash? Try 14 days free now >

Given the 23-year age hole between 41-year-old Bickmore and 64-year-old Fletcher, she acknowledged it was a “weird” selection for a childhood crush.

“I was a Neighbours girl, not a Home And Away girl. I was in love with Dr Karl – I have to be honest, sorry Susan …”

“You and a lot of other women, I’ve got to say,” quipped Woodburne.

“I was quite young, which was the weird part about it,” Bickmore mentioned with fun.

An at-times emotional Woodburne appeared on the present because the solid and crew of Neighbours reel from the information the long-running cleaning soap may soon cease production after 37 seasons. She defined she and her colleagues had rallied collectively as they handled the information.

“It’s been a rollercoaster … a lot of information to try and process. I’m still in shock, still a bit overwhelmed,” she mentioned.

“We had a meeting today where our producers gave us some more information – really nothing new. We’re all sad, crying and very emotional about it all, but we’re all so determined to bring this show home as best we can.”

Woodburne described the atmosphere on-set by the years as “more than a family. We work so fast, and we respect the show and respect the fans, but we have so much fun. I have laughed so much in the past 27 years, and been paid at the same time.”

It was reported in current days that, three years shy of its fortieth anniversary on screens, Neighbours now faces the axe as a brand new deal has not been struck between manufacturing firm Fremantle Australia and the present’s key monetary backer, UK TV station Channel 5.

“Channel 5 pay Fremantle Australia many millions of pounds every year and, sadly, there’s a shortfall of about £5 million ($9.5m) in what it brings back in through advertising,” a source told The Sun.

“There’s a lot of disbelief and sadness among those who know it’s struggling.”

The information has led to an outcry among the many present’s loyal followers, who’ve launched an internet petition begging Channel 5 to “find a way to keep Neighbours on air.”

Despite the dire outlook, Woodburne requested followers not to surrender hope the present should still discover a solution to proceed.

“I just want everyone to keep their fingers crossed and not give up hope – anything is possible.”