Carved out of OFB of India, defence companies report profit
In six months of getting been shaped, firms carved out of the
Ordnance Factory Board (OFB) are displaying income, the Ministry of
Defence stated in the present day, Trend reviews citing The Tribune India.
These firms have been in a position to safe home contracts and
export orders valuing greater than Rs 3,000 crore and Rs 600 crore,
respectively. Munitions India Limited has bagged the most important ever
export order of ammunition of Rs 500 crore. Six of the seven new
defence firms, which had been shaped on October 15, 2021, have
reported provisional income through the preliminary six months of their
enterprise — October 1, 2021, to March 31, 2022.
Except Yantra India Limited, all different firms, together with
Munitions India Limited, Armoured Vehicles Nigam Limited, Advanced
Weapons and Equipment India Limited, Troop Comforts Limited, India
Optel Limited and Gliders India Limited, have reported provisional
income. After the formation of the businesses, the excellent
indents of the OFB had been transformed into deemed contracts valuing
about Rs 70,776 crore.