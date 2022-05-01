Carved out of OFB of India, defence companies report profit

In six months of getting been shaped, firms carved out of the

Ordnance Factory Board (OFB) are displaying income, the Ministry of

Defence stated in the present day, Trend reviews citing The Tribune India.

These firms have been in a position to safe home contracts and

export orders valuing greater than Rs 3,000 crore and Rs 600 crore,

respectively. Munitions India Limited has bagged the most important ever

export order of ammunition of Rs 500 crore. Six of the seven new

defence firms, which had been shaped on October 15, 2021, have

reported provisional income through the preliminary six months of their

enterprise — October 1, 2021, to March 31, 2022.

Except Yantra India Limited, all different firms, together with

Munitions India Limited, Armoured Vehicles Nigam Limited, Advanced

Weapons and Equipment India Limited, Troop Comforts Limited, India

Optel Limited and Gliders India Limited, have reported provisional

income. After the formation of the businesses, the excellent

indents of the OFB had been transformed into deemed contracts valuing

about Rs 70,776 crore.