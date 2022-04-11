Case against 4 women charged with Zulu prince’s murder postponed in Gauteng High Court | News24

Four girls had been charged with murdering Prince Lethukuthula Zulu.

The case towards 4 girls charged with murdering Prince Lethukuthula Zulu, son of the late King Goodwill Zwelithini kaBhekuzulu, was postponed within the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg on Monday.

The matter was provisionally postponed to 25 April 2022, as a result of the presiding officer was not nicely.

Tshegofatso Moremane, Gontse Tlhoele, Margaret Koaile and Portia Mmola had been anticipated to seem in court docket for the trial date to be set. The girls are dealing with prices of homicide, theft and possession of medicine.

Security guards discovered Zulu’s physique at his residence within the Graceland residential advanced in Northwold, Randburg, on 6 November 2020.

According to the indictment, the accused had joined Zulu, 50, and Nkosi Msimang for drinks at News Café in Randburg. The “party” then moved to the residence in North Riding that Msimang and Zulu had shared.

The indictment learn:

On their approach to the mentioned residential tackle, Nkosi Msimang felt dizzy and handed out. The following day Nkosi Msimang regained consciousness and realised that the deceased (Zulu) was lifeless.

Zulu’s reason behind loss of life was decided to be in keeping with a drug-related loss of life. The State alleges that Zulu and Msimang had been drugged by the accused with the intention of robbing them.

“The State will allege that at all relevant times, the accused committed the offence in question in the execution of common purpose.

“The State will additional allege that it’s unknown when, the place, and/or in what method the mentioned widespread objective was fashioned, however it is going to be alleged that it existed instantly previous to and for the [duration] of the fee of the mentioned offences,” the indictment further read.

The State is expected to call 37 witnesses, including Msimang.

