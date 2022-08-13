Case against alleged July unrest instigator transferred to KwaZulu-Natal | News24

Last yr’s riots and looting have been a transparent indication of the revolution that’s about to come back. (PHOTO: Tebogo Letsie)

The case in opposition to a 51-year-old man believed to be one of many instigators of the July unrest was transferred to the Durban Regional Court, the place his bail software can be heard.

Mattews Tjontjo appeared within the Ventersdorp Magistrate’s Court in North West on Friday.

Tjontjo faces fees of conspiracy to commit public violence, incitement to commit public violence, and incitement to commit arson.

The spokesperson for the North West National Prosecuting Authority, Henry Mamothame, mentioned Tjontjo was linked to a WhatsApp group that conspired to create instability by looting outlets and companies throughout the interval of 8 to 17 July 2021.

“It resulted in acts of looting and destruction of property, at which huge financial and job losses were registered,” mentioned Mamothame.

He added: “There are a number of suspects, who will be arrested in other provinces, and their cases will be transferred to KZN.”

Tjontjo will stay in police custody till 17 August, when he’ll seem in courtroom.

His case can be joined to that of the opposite accused individuals going through related fees, Mamothame mentioned.