Case Against Andhra Lawmaker Over His Driver’s Murder

The Sarpavaram police initially booked solely a case of suspicious demise. (Representational)

Amaravati:

Andhra Pradesh police has registered a homicide case in opposition to ruling YSR Congress MLC Ananta Satya Uday Bhaskar, for allegedly being concerned in his former driver’s demise, however the sufferer’s spouse demanded {that a} probe by the CBI be ordered to render her justice.

Over the final two days, Dalit organisations and the opposition TDP put in sustained strain calling for police to arrest the ruling celebration legislator.

The sufferer’s spouse Aparna alleged that the police tried to silence her. “I was beaten up by women police to give a statement that my husband died in an accident. They also offered me inducements but I did not budge,” Aparna, who’s pregnant, mentioned.

Expressing doubts over the Kakinada police, she demanded {that a} CBI investigation be ordered into the case to render justice, whilst she asserted that the MLC was liable for the homicide of her husband.

Kakinada district Superintendent of Police M Ravindranath Babu didn’t reply to requires any clarification. Kakinada sub-divisional police officer V Bhima Rao mentioned he was “busy in a meeting” and didn’t give any particulars concerning the case.

After midnight on Thursday, the MLC introduced the physique of his former driver V Subrahmanyam in his automobile and handed it over to the sufferer’s household, claiming it was a case of unintended demise.

The legislator fled the scene when the driving force’s relations raised a protest and demanded an evidence.

The Sarpavaram police initially booked solely a case of suspicious demise beneath Section 174 of CrPC, although the sufferer’s relations alleged it was a transparent case of homicide and pointed fingers on the MLC.

The sufferer, V Subrahmanyam, had labored because the MLC’s automobile driver for the previous 5 years.

On Thursday night time, Mr Bhaskar got here to Subrahmanyam’s residence and took him away. Later, round 2 am he returned to Subrahmanyam’s home with the latter’s physique and handed it over to the household.

The legislator claimed the driving force died in a street accident however when the relations protested, he fled the scene leaving the automobile behind.

The Sarpavaram police confirmed that there was no hint of any street accident on the spot (Nagamalli Thota Junction) because the MLC had claimed.

The sufferer’s relations allowed a autopsy to be finished solely after midnight on Saturday when the police lastly agreed so as to add homicide fees.

Accordingly, a case beneath Section 302 (homicide) of Indian Penal Code and in addition beneath numerous provisions of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act was registered in opposition to Uday Bhaskar alias Babu.

State Director General of Police KV Rajendranath Reddy mentioned they might conduct an intensive investigation into the case as soon as the autopsy report was submitted.

Meanwhile, former MP GV Harsha Kumar alleged that each effort was being made to save lots of the MLC as he was a “benami” of a number of YSRC prime leaders.

“The High Court should take suo motu cognisance of the case and conduct a detailed inquiry and bring the culprits to book,” Harsha Kumar mentioned.

TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu spoke to the driving force’s spouse over telephone and guaranteed her that his celebration would stand by her and guarantee justice.

He questioned why the police up to now didn’t arrest the ruling celebration legislator.

“The police actions are giving rise to plenty of suspicions. The MLC must be arrested forthwith,” the previous chief minister demanded.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV employees and is revealed from a syndicated feed.)