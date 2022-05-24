Case against Limpopo man accused of killing girlfriend postponed | News24

The matter towards a Limpopo man, who allegedly killed his girlfriend and tried to homicide her three-year-old son, has been postponed.

Mehlare Segwane, 29, appeared within the Mecklenburg Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

He faces fees of murdering Fezile Nqumalo, 22, and trying to homicide her son, three, in Driekop, Limpopo, in March.

The lifeless physique of Nqumalo was discovered within the bushes; she had been stabbed.

According to Limpopo’s police spokesperson, Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo, Segwane stabbed each Nqumalo and her son. She died, however her son was later in a position to direct police to the scene of the incident.

READ | Security guard arrested after stabbed 3-year-old boy leads police to mom’s lifeless body.

Nqumalo was reported lacking by her household on the Witbank police station.

An investigation, which was performed by the police in Witbank, in collaboration with investigators from Driekop, led to the arrest of the person.

The matter was rolled over to 25 May to permit Segwane to acquire authorized illustration.

