Case against military vets who allegedly held ministers hostage withdrawn | News24

Military veterans dance in the course of the court docket look of a few of their members at Kgosi Mampuri Correctional Services Prison Court. It is reported that the accused have been arrested after they allegedly held Defence and Military Veterans Minister, Thandi Modise, her deputy Thabang Makwetla and Minister within the Presidency Mondli Gungubele hostage on the St George’s Hotel in Pretoria.

The prison case involving 53 navy veterans accused of taking two ministers and a deputy minister hostage, has been withdrawn.

The National Prosecuting Authority’s Lumka Mahanjana confirmed on Tuesday that the case was withdrawn following profitable representations by the accused.

News24 beforehand reported that the case was postponed for a prosecution resolution from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

The 53 navy veterans have been initially charged with conspiracy to commit kidnapping and 26 counts of kidnapping.

Following their arrests, the State, on the time, mentioned it was contemplating including terrorism-related expenses. However, this by no means materialised.

The expenses emanate from an incident through which 26 folks, together with then-minister of defence Thandi Modise, her deputy, Thabang Makwetla, Minister within the Presidency Mondli Gungubele, and two bodyguards have been held hostage final October for shut to a few hours.

News24 beforehand reported that the hostage drama had began at 19:15 at St George’s Hotel when a bunch of navy veterans demanded an viewers with President Cyril Ramaphosa and his deputy, David Mabuza.

They demanded hundreds of thousands in reparations for the function that they had performed within the anti-apartheid battle.

The group included uMkhonto weSizwe Military Veterans (MKMVA) members in addition to former members of the Pan Africanist Congress’ Azanian People’s Liberation Army (APLA) and Azapo’s Azanian National Liberation Army (Azanla).

Never miss a narrative. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the information you need delivered straight to your inbox.