Case Against Retired Cop, Brother Who Kept Mother Locked Up For 10 Years

The girl has been admitted to Thanjavur Medical College Hospital. (Representational)

Thanjavur:

A day after Gnanajothi (72) was rescued from a home right here through which she was confined for the previous 10 years by her two well-earning sons, the siblings had been booked on Saturday for allegedly abandoning the senior citizen.

The Tamil University police registered a case towards the 2 sons — 50-year-old police inspector Shanmugasundaram who works in Chennai and his youthful brother Venkatesan (45), a Doordarshan worker based mostly in Pattukottai — underneath Section 24 of the Maintenance and Welfare Of Parents and Senior Citizens Act.

Speaking to reporters, Shanmugasundaram laid the blame on his youthful brother stating that Venkatesan was utilizing up his mom’s pension of Rs 30,000 each month and he was accountable for their mom’s well being.

According to the Social Welfare division, 72-year-old Gnanajothi was rescued by the Social Welfare division officers after a tip-off from an unknown particular person, who referred to as them upon seeing a video on social media of the lady mendacity bare inside her house in a frail situation.

The girl has been admitted to Thanjavur Medical College Hospital, District Collector Dinesh Ponraj Oliver stated, whereas including that the medical doctors have been urged to take crucial motion for her speedy restoration.

On Friday, the neighbours had knowledgeable officers that the sons had made preparations for offering meals for his or her mom as they lived elsewhere. Whenever she felt hungry and wanted meals, Gnanajothi would elevate an alarm and the neighbours would throw biscuits or fruits into the locked home, the police stated.

Though the neighbours knew about her situation, they apparently didn’t share the small print with anybody fearing the data can be suppressed.

With the assistance of the police, the Social Welfare division personnel broke into the home on Friday as her sons refused to half with the important thing and managed to rescue the aged girl. PTI COR HDA HDA