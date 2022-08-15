Case Filed Against Bouncers For Thrashing Army Man In Gurugram

Police had arrested seven accused together with a supervisor the subsequent day.(File)

An military man and his two brothers had been allegedly thrashed by 4 bouncers of a membership in Sector 29 right here, police stated on Monday.

All three had been injured badly within the incident that occurred Sunday evening, they stated. They are being handled in a non-public hospital.

Reportedly, the bouncers didn’t cease beating the three brothers even after a police group reached there after somebody known as the 112 helpline.

Police needed to name for reinforcement, however by the point it arrived, the bouncers had fled.

According to the criticism filed by Naik Sunil Kumar, a local of Rohtak, he alongside together with his two brothers, Khajan Singh and Anil Kumar, had gone to Friction membership Sunday late evening to have a good time a celebration.

“It was around 11:20 pm when we entered the Friction club. We were dancing and enjoying ourselves. Around 20 minutes later, the music in the club stopped. My brother Anil made a request to play a song, but two bouncers came and denied the request,” Sunil Kumar stated in his criticism, in response to the police.

“They then started an argument with us and were joined by two others, and took us outside the bar where they thrashed us with sticks,” he stated.

“They threatened to kill us if we visited the club again,” the military man added.

Following the criticism, a First info Report(FIR) has been registered in opposition to 4 unidentified bouncers of Friction membership beneath sections 323 (inflicting damage), 506 (prison intimidation), and 34 (widespread intention) of the IPC at Sector 29 Police Station.

“An FIR has been registered. We are verifying the facts and action will be taken as per the law,” stated Dr Kavita, Assistant Commissioner of Police., DLF.

This has been the second incident within the Cyber City space in every week, the place bouncers of some membership have overwhelmed the patrons.

On August 9, a multinational firm (MNC) supervisor and his mates had been thrashed by some personal bouncers and managers of Casa Denza membership in Udyog Vihar.

Police had arrested seven accused together with a supervisor the subsequent day.

