Case for the defence: Stingy Dockers suffocating rivals

Photo of Prince Abraham Prince Abraham5 hours ago
28 2 minutes read


Fremantle’s famed defence has risen to a different stage as they strangled North Melbourne on the best way to a 78-point win at Optus Stadium to proceed their dominant begin to the season.

The Dockers entered the sport because the second greatest defensive unit within the AFL and the Kangaroos struggled to even rating through the 15.12 (102) to three.6 (24) demolition. Excluding 2020 when recreation time was decreased, it was the second-lowest rating Fremantle has ever conceded.

Fremantle had 67 inside 50s and held the Roos to solely 32. It was solely the twelfth time North Melbourne has been restricted to 24 factors or much less since becoming a member of the VFL in 1925.

“It’s 18 players on the field buying in,” coach Justin Longmuir mentioned.



