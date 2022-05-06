Cash for bad people and flogging a dead horse

Welcome to Declassified, a weekly humor column.

If there was one factor the coronavirus pandemic (keep in mind coronavirus? It was very fashionable in 2020) taught us, it was the worth of being artistic to make ends meet.

Some individuals began companies, others tailored surprisingly nicely to working from dwelling, and one enterprising former pub landlord allegedly secured loans from the British authorities and sent the cash to ISIS (keep in mind ISIS? They had been very fashionable within the mid-2010s).

Tarek Namouz is on trial accused of benefiting from the “bounceback” mortgage scheme that was meant to prop up the U.Ok. financial system and utilizing the cash — reportedly hundreds of kilos — to fund the fear group in Syria. Declassified’s lawyer — I say lawyer, it’s simply me after watching “Better Call Saul” — might discover nothing within the small print of the bounceback mortgage scheme contract that claims the cash can’t be used to fund international mercenaries. Yet one other authorities failure!

Speaking of giving cash to dangerous individuals, the EU’s newest Russia sanctions package proposal would goal not solely the power sector — together with a ban on crude oil (which is rather like common oil however occasionally it tells you to f*ck off) and banks (dangerous information for anybody who opened a Sberbank financial savings account in 2021 lured by the supply of a free Vladimir Putin bobblehead for each new buyer) — but additionally among the Kremlin’s mouthpiece media shops.

Announcing the deliberate sanctions, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen didn’t title which propaganda shops could be focused however my colleagues were told it was Rossiya RTR/RTR Planeta, Rossiya 24 and TV Centre International (the latter of which was clearly the results of utilizing the Kremlin’s random title generator machine. The EU additionally has such a machine, as proven by this week’s announcement of the health data space!)

Speaking of spewing out phrases that don’t all the time imply something, the European Parliament has voted in favor of election changes that embody that hardy perennial … the transnational voting checklist! I don’t find out about you however all individuals speak about within the markets and bars of my neighborhood is which pan-European MEP they may vote for within the subsequent parliamentary election. This was the fifth time the concept of transnational lists had been formally proposed by the Parliament, which has seemingly but to work out that most individuals don’t vote for MEPs from their very own nation, so are unlikely to vote for individuals from some place else. Still, you realize what they are saying … if at first you don’t succeed, maintain going till individuals get so fed up with you that they provide in.

CAPTION COMPETITION

“If you decide to join NATO and Russia invades, we’ll provide you with this many guns.”

Last week we gave you this photograph:

Thanks for all of the entries. Here’s the most effective from our postbag — there’s no prize aside from the present of laughter, which I believe we will all agree is way extra precious than money or booze.

“The touching testimony of a victim who got scammed into paying for Twitter, a free-of-charge platform,” by Giovanni Cellini.

