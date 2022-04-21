Cash-strapped ICAC warns of ‘parked’ cases

The NSW Independent Commission Against Corruption has needed to revise the way it approaches investigations and never pursue some others as a result of a scarcity of assets.

A parliamentary committee has additionally heard that the auditor-general who suggested ICAC needs to be funded by the parliament and never the federal government has not acquired a response to a report tabled 18 months in the past.

ICAC chief commissioner Peter Hall QC instructed a funds estimates listening to the important thing efficiency indicators for the fee had been revised down and experiences have been being delayed.

ICAC performed advanced investigations that might take an prolonged time period, he stated.

“Those engaged in corrupt conduct do not leave paper trails and they destroy any material to show what happened,” Mr Hall instructed the listening to on Thursday.

“We’re not going to take the word of a single person on matters whereby an adverse finding could result, so it does take time.”

Mr Hall stated ICAC could be higher positioned to deal with its workload if it was given the extra employees it had sought.

Labor’s Penny Sharpe requested if that meant some circumstances of corrupt conduct could be ignored.

“It means that some matters have to be parked,” Mr Hall stated.

“It means that matters that we would have pursued we just simply can’t afford to spend time and resources on because there are other matters of a complex nature which are sucking up the resources, particularly where there are multiple people involved.”

Auditor-General Margaret Crawford was requested to supply recommendation to the federal government on funding for ICAC.

Government funding of ICAC posed a menace to its independence and it has been advised that the parliament ought to decide the fee’s funding and never the chief authorities.

“It is regrettable in the extreme that the auditor-general’s report was delivered and tabled in October 2020 … and yet we’re here still in a position where nothing material has happened,” Mr Hall stated.

Ms Crawford stated she acquired a cupboard in confidence letter from Premier Dominic Perrottet in February and responded in March, asking that her response be on the general public file.

“My response in general terms, certainly as (Mr Hall) has just said, commented that the proposal would improve transparency of the process, but did not go far enough to resolve the threats to the independence of agencies that were raised in my audit report,” Ms Crawford stated earlier than tabling her response.

She stated no reply has been supplied at this stage.