Casino giant Crown set for court showdown

Embattled on line casino large Crown Resorts will seem in court docket after alleged “serious and systemic” failures to adjust to Australia’s anti-money laundering legal guidelines.

The Australian monetary crimes regulator on Tuesday launched Federal Court proceedings towards Crown Melbourne and Crown Perth, with the operator dealing with important monetary penalties.

The civil penalty proceedings comply with AUSTRAC compliance work with the on line casino sector that included investigations into Crown, after media revelations that the corporate had been infiltrated by legal syndicates.

The troubled on line casino operator is within the technique of being taken over by New York-based personal fairness agency Blackstone for a reported $8.9b.

AUSTRAC chief govt officer Nicole Rose stated Crown’s failure to satisfy its obligation left each the enterprise and Australia’s monetary system susceptible to legal exploitation.

She stated the investigation recognized poor governance and danger administration and that Crown had failed to take care of a compliant anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism financing program.

“They also failed to carry out appropriate ongoing customer due diligence including on some very high risk customers. This led to widespread and serious noncompliance over a number of years,” Ms Rose stated.

The “extensive” allegations embrace that the Crown casinos didn’t conduct acceptable ongoing buyer due diligence on a spread of excessive danger shoppers.

Ms Rose stated the absence of acceptable controls and processes had allowed the motion of cash in non-transparent methods making Crown susceptible to legal exploitation.

“This is an important reminder to all casinos in Australia that they must have a strong anti-money laundering program in place to protect their business and the community from serious and organised crime,” she stated.

“Crown is taking steps towards improving its systems, processes and resourcing however there is further work to do and AUSTRAC will continue to work closely with Crown to address ongoing compliance concerns.”

AUSTRAC enforcement investigations into SkyCity Adelaide and the Star Group casinos proceed.