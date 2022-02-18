Casino mega-merger all but snuffed out

A merger between two of Australia’s strongest playing corporations seems to be more and more unlikely after a remark made throughout an earnings name on Thursday.

The slim probabilities of a merger between Australia’s two largest on line casino corporations has been all however extinguished after The Star Entertainment Group stated it was unlikely to match a rival takeover bid for the James Packer-controlled Crown.

Speaking on an analyst name after its earnings outcome, Star chief govt Matt Bekier on Thursday stated his firm wouldn’t be matching the improved $8.9 billion bid from US non-public fairness large Blackstone made earlier this month.

“At that price, we’re out,” he informed the decision.

“For us, it looks like a very rich price, particularly given the likely regulatory action in Victoria and NSW and the absence of synergies.”

The Star final yr made a $12 billion provide for its beleaguered rival however pulled its scrip-heavy provide as Crown struggled to tug itself out of a worsening regulatory quagmire.

Mr Bekier’s name got here after The Star reported a bruising first-half buying and selling interval wherein Covid-19 working restrictions knocked it from a $49.1 million revenue to a $74.2 million loss for the six months to December 31.

Similarly, Crown Resorts additionally widened its interim loss, as its Melbourne and Sydney venues remained shut for months.

Crown was $198 million within the pink for the Delta-affected closing six months of the yr wherein it additionally racked up a big authorized invoice amid damaging public inquiries into its operations.

Neither The Star or Crown can pay an interim dividend to shareholders, with every firm within the doldrums on the ASX on Thursday.

“Crown’s first half performance reflects the continued challenging operating conditions as a result of Covid-19, as well as the impact of ongoing regulatory matters,” Crown chief govt Steve McCann stated.

Despite slipping to a loss, Star chairman John O’Neill declared his firm’s home earnings prospects “remained attractive”, and have been “underpinned by valuable long-term licences in compelling locations.

The Star also unveiled designs for the biggest tower in its $3.6 billion Queens Wharf Development, which will soar 71 floors above the Brisbane River and provide more than 800 apartments.

“The transformation of our properties into globally competitive integrated resorts is nearing completion,” Mr O’Neill stated.

Suitors have been circling Crown for quite a lot of years as punters speculate over Mr Packer’s need to promote down his 37 per cent stake and exit the corporate utterly.

US on line casino large Wynn made a $10 billion cash-and-scrip provide for Crown in April 2019 that valued the corporate at $14.35 per share, just for the deal to collapse.

A sequence of damaging scandals linked to cash laundering and organised crime has since shredded Crown’s popularity, with a number of public inquiries casting doubt on the corporate’s means to function its casinos in Melbourne, Perth, and Sydney.

Blackstone’s $13.10 money provide on February 14 values Crown under its share value in 2019, however is known to be backed by Mr Packer.