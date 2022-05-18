Caspian Agro, InterFood Azerbaijan international exhibitions open in Baku (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 18. The fifteenth Caspian Agro

worldwide agricultural exhibition and the twenty seventh InterFood

Azerbaijan worldwide meals business exhibition opened at Baku

Expo Center on May 18, Trend experiences.

The exhibitions have been visited by Azerbaijani Prime Minister

Ali Asadov, Israeli Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development

Oded Forer, Turkish Minister of Agriculture and Forestry Vahit

Kirisci, Turkish Ambassador Cahit Bagci, Russian Ambassador Mikhail

Bocharnikov, Israeli Ambassador George Deek and different

officers.

The exposition has been deployed in three halls, in addition to in

the open space of ​​the Baku Expo Center.

Agricultural and meals business services and products of almost

450 corporations from 24 international locations are being offered at Caspian Agro

and InterFood Azerbaijan.

As a part of the exhibitions, it’s deliberate to carry B2B conferences,

Chefs Cup, Balik Ekmek fish competition, panel discussions and a

variety of different occasions.

The exhibitions will final till May 20.

The department agricultural exhibitions have been held in Azerbaijan

since 2007.