Caspian Agro, InterFood Azerbaijan international exhibitions open in Baku (PHOTO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 18. The fifteenth Caspian Agro
worldwide agricultural exhibition and the twenty seventh InterFood
Azerbaijan worldwide meals business exhibition opened at Baku
Expo Center on May 18, Trend experiences.
The exhibitions have been visited by Azerbaijani Prime Minister
Ali Asadov, Israeli Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development
Oded Forer, Turkish Minister of Agriculture and Forestry Vahit
Kirisci, Turkish Ambassador Cahit Bagci, Russian Ambassador Mikhail
Bocharnikov, Israeli Ambassador George Deek and different
officers.
The exposition has been deployed in three halls, in addition to in
the open space of the Baku Expo Center.
Agricultural and meals business services and products of almost
450 corporations from 24 international locations are being offered at Caspian Agro
and InterFood Azerbaijan.
As a part of the exhibitions, it’s deliberate to carry B2B conferences,
Chefs Cup, Balik Ekmek fish competition, panel discussions and a
variety of different occasions.
The exhibitions will final till May 20.
The department agricultural exhibitions have been held in Azerbaijan
since 2007.