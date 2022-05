NEW YORK — The solid of “MJ the Musical” paid tribute to a different music legend within the viewers Thursday evening.

They serenaded Grammy Award-winning famous person Stevie Wonder, who took within the musical to have a good time turning 72 simply final week.

He spent a while with the solid, who all seemed thrilled along with his go to.

“MJ the Musical” has been nominated for 10 Tony Awards, together with greatest musical.





Source link