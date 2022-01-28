castro: Honduras inaugurates first female president, Harris vows closer US ties – Times of India

World
Honduras inaugurates first female president, Harris vows closer US ties
TEGUCIGALPA: Xiomara Castro was sworn in as Honduras’ first girl president on Thursday, with United States Vice President Kamala Harris in attendance, as her authorities faces assessments over a sharply divided Congress, rising debt and relations with China.
Castro, flanked by her husband, former President Manuel Zelaya, and their youngsters, was sworn in at a packed open-air soccer stadium, her supporters dancing and shouting. She smiled broadly because the blue and white presidential sash was draped throughout her chest.
“The economic catastrophe that I’m inheriting is unparalleled in the history of our country,” a somber Castro mentioned in her inaugural handle, denouncing a sevenfold leap in debt beneath her two conservative predecessors.
She mentioned it was “practically impossible” to make present debt funds with out a restructuring.
The nation’s whole debt stands at $15.5 billion, or practically 60% of gross home product, an financial downside Castro continuously highlighted on the marketing campaign path forward of her landslide election win in November.
“My government will not continue the maelstrom of looting that has condemned generations of young people to pay the debt they incurred behind their back,” she added to thunderous applause.
She additionally vowed to offer greater than 1 million poor Hondurans free electrical energy, with larger shoppers subsidising the associated fee.
Minutes earlier, the group roared its approval after Harris, who has been tasked by President Joe Biden to steer the US coverage in Central America’s impoverished Northern Triangle of nations, was launched. “Our relationship with Honduras is an important one,” Harris wrote on Twitter earlier, including that she would maintain talks with Castro.
Harris’ attendance is notable, as lower-ranking officers usually lead such US delegations.
The US officers need to work with Castro to curb unlawful immigration from Central America and shore up worldwide assist for Taiwan as a part of its efforts to stem China’s affect. Honduras is likely one of the few international locations sustaining diplomatic ties with Taipei as an alternative of Beijing.
Castro assumes workplace embroiled in a dispute with dissidents in her personal get together. Rival candidates have declared themselves head of Congress, undermining her means to cross laws.
Taiwanese Vice President William Lai was additionally attending the inauguration in a bid to bolster ties with Honduras beneath Castro who throughout her election marketing campaign threatened to change allegiance to Beijing if elected president.
Harris greeted Lai through the inauguration, a White House official mentioned.
Luis Leon, director of the Netherlands Institute for Multiparty Democracy in Central America, mentioned Harris’ arrival is a lift for Castro within the dispute over management of Congress and in addressing Honduras’ weak economic system.
The US authorities acknowledges Beijing’s place that Taiwan is a part of its territory although it doesn’t endorse this stance. The United States doesn’t have formal diplomatic ties with Taiwan.
Harris has been tasked with addressing the “root causes” of Central America migration, however her journey comes as Biden’s reputation at dwelling has waned and his immigration technique stalled.
During her assembly with Castro, Harris will focus on financial alternative, the battle towards corruption and managing migration, US officers mentioned.
“We do very much want and intend to do what we can to support this new president,” mentioned one administration official.
Castro, who describes herself as a democratic socialist, has vowed to deal with corruption, poverty and violence, persistent issues which have helped gas waves of US-bound migrants, and on Thursday appointed a number of key Cabinet members.
But her legislative programme has been jeopardised by renegade politicians from her leftist Libre get together, who over the weekend allied with the conservative opposition National Party to vote for certainly one of its members to move Congress.
That has created a rival legislature and breached a pact that Libre had made with its essential electoral ally, the Salvador Party based by her first vp, to nominate one of many latter’s members to steer Congress.
Castro and the remainder of her get together have recognised a Salvador lawmaker as Congress’ professional chief.
Castro’s inauguration ends the eight-year rule of the conservative National Party’s Juan Orlando Hernandez, who has been accused within the US courts of corruption and hyperlinks to drug traffickers, allegations he has repeatedly denied.
