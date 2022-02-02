Casualties after Turkish air raids target PKK: Iraqi Kurds

Turkey carried out air strikes Tuesday in northern Iraq towards insurgent Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) positions, inflicting casualties, authorities in Iraq’s autonomous Kurdistan area mentioned.

“Turkish warplanes targeted several positions of Kurdistan Workers’ Party fighters,” significantly within the Makhmur and Sinjar areas, Kurdish counter-terrorism providers mentioned in an announcement.

“Turkish military aircraft bombed six PKK positions in the Karjokh mountains,” mentioned the assertion.

It additionally referred to strikes on two positions within the Sinjar mountains and an adjoining space in neighbouring Syria, in addition to two raids within the Shila space close to Iraq’s border with Syria.

“According to reports, the bombings caused human and material losses,” the assertion mentioned, with out specifying the variety of useless or wounded.

The PKK, blacklisted as a terrorist group by Ankara and its Western allies, has been waging an insurgency towards the Turkish state since 1984.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who has threatened to “clean up” components of northern Iraq, accuses the PKK of utilizing the mountainous border space as a springboard for its insurgency.

Turkish forces routinely conduct navy strikes towards PKK hideouts within the space, inflicting strains in its relations with the central Iraqi authorities in Baghdad.

In December, the Turkish protection ministry mentioned three Turkish troopers died in a PKK assault in northern Iraq, prompting a retaliatory air strike on the time.

Turkey launched its newest main air and floor offensive in April final yr, concentrating on rear bases Kurdish militants have used to wage their decades-long insurgency that has claimed tens of 1000’s of lives.

Turkey additionally has a navy presence in neighbouring Syria, the place it has seized swathes of territory in successive navy operation since 2016 which have principally focused one other Kurdish insurgent group.

