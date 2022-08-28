Casualties From Pakistan Floods Cross 1,000

Officials say this yr’s monsoon flooding has affected greater than 33 million individuals.

Islamabad:

The casualties from monsoon flooding in Pakistan since June has reached 1,033, in keeping with figures launched Sunday by the nation’s National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).

It mentioned 119 individuals had died within the earlier 24 hours as heavy rains continued to lash components of the nation.

The annual monsoon is important for irrigating crops and replenishing lakes and dams throughout the Indian subcontinent, however annually it additionally brings a wave of destruction.

Officials say this yr’s monsoon flooding has affected greater than 33 million individuals — one in seven Pakistanis — destroying or badly damaging practically 1,000,000 houses.

The NDMA mentioned greater than two million acres of cultivated crops have been worn out, 3,451 kilometres (2,150 miles) of roads destroyed, and 149 bridges washed away.

