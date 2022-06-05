Cat and dog hug each other in this adorable video. Seen it yet?

The videos that present sweet moments of interplay between cats and canine are tremendous cute to observe. Those are the movies that always uplift folks’s temper and in addition go away them smiling. There is an opportunity that this video posted on Reddit may have the identical impact on you. This video exhibits a pooch and a kitty hugging one another.

“A Golden retriever and cat hugging to hopefully make your day,” reads the caption posted together with the video. The video opens to point out a cat and a canine sitting in entrance of one another. The animals then give one another a hug. Towards the top of the video, they cuddle with one another.

Take a have a look at the video:

The video has been posted two days in the past. Since being posted, the clip has gathered greater than 14,000 upvotes and the numbers are shortly rising. The share has additionally prompted folks to submit varied feedback.

“This video make my day happy,” wrote a Reddit person. “Golden retriever’s are the best,” posted one other. “After long day at work, I feel blessed to see this. Heart-warming indeed. Now I’m relieved,” commented a 3rd. “Awwww how cute they hugging each other,” shared a fourth. “Me and my brother after an argument,” expressed a fifth.

What are your ideas on the video?