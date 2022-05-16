Cat ‘attends’ college lecture, sleeps peacefully in class. Watch cute video

Do you bear in mind a few of the lectures that you just attended throughout school they usually had been generally so boring that you just felt like falling asleep proper then and there? Well, unfortunate for you that you just aren’t a catto! Because this kitty undoubtedly didn’t discover it troublesome in any respect to be quick asleep throughout a university lecture.

This lovely video of a cat that has been shared on Reddit, has been making netizens snort out loud and go ‘aww’ – each on the identical time. It opens to point out how a cat is mendacity down on prime of the floor of a desk at a lecture in a university classroom. Several college students will be seen sitting within the classroom like nothing out of the peculiar is occurring there.

The video has been shared on the subReddit named r/cat. “He is my upperclassman,” reads the caption to this hilariously lovely cat video. The caption is full with the emoji of a laughing face. There is an opportunity that this video of a really sleepy cat in a university classroom may make you’re feeling a little bit sleepy your self!

So watch the lovable cat video at your individual threat:

The video was printed two days in the past on Reddit and has already gotten greater than 2,500 upvotes. It has additionally garnered quite a few feedback from cat lovers who could not get sufficient of this explicit second.

“I’d sit next to him,” posted a Reddit person. “Omg the back paw stretchies are my favourite!” reads a remark from yet one more particular person. “Well, he is a cutie, but sleeping in class? Your teacher is not much of a disciplinarian!” wrote a 3rd.

What do you concentrate on this very sleepy cat?