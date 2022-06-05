Cat babysitting her tiny human is an absolute delight. Watch

The Internet is filled with movies that characteristic toddlers and cats. Such clips are oddly satisfying as they’ve the superpower to raise our moods immediately. Just like this video that showcases the cat babysitting her tiny human. The video posted on Reddit goes every kind of viral and is profitable individuals’s hearts on-line.

“My cat can put babies to sleep. Any parents want to hire him?” reads the caption of the video posted on Reddit. The video exhibits a crying toddler being calmed by the cat.

Watch the lovable video under:

The video was posted two days in the past on Reddit and has since accrued over 15,100 upvotes. The adorably loving video involving a cat and a toddler has additionally prompted individuals to precise their ideas within the feedback part.

“That blink. You’re welcome, human. I calmed the offspring,” commented a Reddit person. “Is it the purr? That makes me sleepy, too,” posted one other. “My cat does the same, but using a little different method. She lays on their faces,” shared a 3rd. “Anyone can be soothed by the vibrations of a cat’s purr,” commented a fourth.

“I always talk about my cats having magical sleep powers!” joked one other. “I literally had my phone to my ear to listen to see if the cat was purring and maybe that was what was calming the baby. I didn’t hear anything though. The cat is just a baby calming machine. Good kitty!” shared one other Redditor.

What are your ideas on this cute cat video?