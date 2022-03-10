Cat calmly allows human to put eye drops in its eye, reacts adorably. Watch

Cat parents and even these who love watching the videos of the kitties are well-aware how sassy and elusive their cats can get when folks – learn their people – attempt to cuddle them or deal with them. In truth, the Internet is full of numerous movies of such situations. However, this video posted on Reddit just isn’t amongst these clips. Instead, it exhibits a really cute catto permitting its human to place eye drops in its eye. The video has left folks impressed and it could have the identical impact on you too.

The video is posted with a single phrase “Eyedrop.” The clip opens to point out a human, not totally seen within the body, positioning the bottle of the attention drops above the cat’s eye. They then put just a few drops with none sort of resistance from the furry creature.

Take a take a look at the video:

The video has been posted about 11 hours in the past. Since being shared, the video has amassed greater than 6,100 upvotes and the numbers are solely growing. The share has additionally prompted folks to submit numerous feedback with many saying that the kitty could be very “well behaved.”

“Must do this often or that’s a really chill cat. I occasionally take a damp paper towel to wipe the “sleepy” out of my cat’s eyes for his allergies, and you’d think I challenged him to a duel with his reaction,” shared a pet mother or father. “That is a well behaved cat. Our cat needs to be rolled in a towel like a burrito. A furrito, if you will,” posted one other. “Your cat is better than me let alone my cat at taking eye drops,” joked a Redditor.

