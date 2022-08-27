Cat calmly looks at human before destroying their puzzle kept on a table. Watch

The internet is filled with funny cat videos that show their agility and dominance. Guessing a cat’s mood will be extra puzzling than anything. And one such cat goes viral on Reddit. A video on Reddit exhibits a person working carefully on fixing a puzzle as his cat enters the room and destroys it.

The video was posted by a Reddit person that exhibits the cat strolling into the room the place its pet guardian is fixing the puzzle with utmost focus. For a second, the kitty pauses to have a look at its human. As quickly because the cat proprietor goes to verify on his cat, the kitty makes a failed try to leap onto the desk. However, within the strategy of doing so it depart the puzzle items scrambled throughout the ground.

Watch the video right here:

Since being posted 4 days in the past, the video has acquired greater than 9,000 upvotes and over 260 feedback. “It’s in case of some assassination attempt… again,” posted a person. “We adopted kittens last year, coincidentally, I haven’t been able to build a jigsaw puzzle lately,” wrote one other. “Would have been much less harm if he simply let the cat soar freely,” commented a 3rd.