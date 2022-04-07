Cat carries out perfect parkour act while trying to save its pacifier. Watch

As kids, most individuals had that one factor they couldn’t half with. In reality, there may be many who could have thrown a tantrum to verify to maintain these gadgets with them. If you will have such a reminiscence, then likelihood is you’ll relate to this video showcasing a cat. It reveals the kitty acing a parkour act to guard its pacifier.

Shared on Reddit, the caption of the video reads, “This cat really loves its pacifier.” The clip opens to indicate the kitty leaping up on a shelf and going behind a microwave stored on it. That is, nevertheless, not the whole lot that the video reveals. We gained’t give away what else the video reveals, so check out the video.

The video has been posted about 16 hours in the past. Since being shared, the video has gathered tons of upvotes. In reality, until now, it has collected almost 26,000 upvotes and the numbers are rapidly growing. The video has additionally prompted individuals to submit numerous feedback.

“Purrkour,” wrote a Reddit consumer and plenty of different used the identical phrase to showcase their reactions. “Hopping all over the place with clean jumps,” posted one other. “Sister has an exactly same coloured cat and it moves around just like that,” commented a 3rd Instagram consumer. “Kitty ain’t giving up binky!” expressed a fourth.

What are your ideas on the video?