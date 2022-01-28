Cat climbing wall suddenly meets fox. Feline pauses for a moment, runs away

Cat movies are sometimes attention-grabbing to observe. There is now a contemporary addition to that listing and this video includes a fox too. Posted on Reddit, the clip showcases the response of a feline to seeing a fox.

“Uh-oh… I think I’ll just go home,” reads the caption posted together with the video. The clip opens to point out a cat leisurely strolling in the direction of a shed-like construction. Within moments, the feline jumps up and tries to climb the wall of the construction. However, whereas attempting to climb to the roof, the cat meets an surprising hurdle. It is a fox mendacity on the roof. Upon seeing it, the cat reacts in a manner that will tickle you humorous bone.

Take a have a look at the video that will depart you chuckling:

The video was posted about 16 hours in the past. Since being shared, the video has gathered greater than 63,000 upvotes and the numbers are solely rising. The share has additionally prompted individuals to submit numerous sorts of feedback.

“Wow, I didn’t even notice the fox at first,” wrote a Reddit person. “Me neither… I was so focused on the cat! And I was expecting something to leap out of the shed,” expressed one other. “That’s such a cute little runaway bounce!” posted a 3rd.

What are your ideas on the video?