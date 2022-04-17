Cat cuddles with sleeping baby, politely ignores human who tries waking it up. Watch

Cat videos are sometimes completely superb to look at. Just like this clip posted on Instagram that showcases the antics of a really cute kitty named Chase. There is an opportunity that the video is not going to solely make you giggle however might make you say aww too.

The publish is shared on the Instagram web page known as Don’t Stop Meowing. The web page is crammed with adventures of a pair and their furry infants. This video of Chase is likely one of the newest additions to the web page. The video is posted with a caption that reads, “This is so adorable.”

The video opens to point out a cat cuddling with a sleeping child. The clip then goes on to point out a human making an attempt to get up the cat. The kitty, nonetheless, politely ignores the human who lastly provides up.

Take a have a look at the video:

The video was posted a couple of days in the past. Since being shared, the clip has collected greater than 1.5 lakh likes and the numbers are solely rising. The share has additionally prompted folks to publish varied feedback. There had been many who shared how a lot they love the cat named Chase.

“Chase is attracted to anything warm and cozy lol,” wrote an Instagram consumer. “Chase is everything that’s right with the world,” shared one other. “Chase is a baby but he can be a guardian of baby… so cute,” commented a 3rd. “He doesn’t even open his eyes, he just say Nooo,” posted a fourth. “I don’t appreciate how you’re disrupting chases naptime lmao,” expressed a fifth. “Aww chase is so sweet he will protect that baby with his life I can tell,” stated a sixth.

What are your ideas on the video?