Cat does this while eating cantaloupe instead of taking a bite. Watch

On right now’s episode of ‘Which Famous Instagram Cat is Up To Some New Antics Today?’ – it’s Coby’s flip. This furry cat who is understood on social media, particularly on Instagram, for its white fur and cute little day-to-day antics has gone viral as soon as once more. And this time, identical to others, for all the precise causes as effectively. There is an effective probability that this video will merely brighten up your day.

The video opens to point out this fur child sitting on high of a desk and searching straight on the digital camera. But the cat can be seen engaged fairly keenly in consuming a fruit out of its human’s hand. This fruit is a slice of cantaloupe that the cat merely can not cease licking. It retains licking the fruit repeatedly till the human’s hand begins paining and so they cease recording this video. Its caption reads, “How many licks does it take to get to the centre of a cantaloupe? We’ll never know. My mom’s hand got tired.”

Many individuals within the feedback part, identical to the caption, have identified the truth that the cat may have simply gone in for a chew. But after all, this kitty should have had a logic of its personal as to why it saved licking the fruit as a substitute of going for even a tiny chew.

Take a have a look at the cute cat video proper right here:

The cute cat video has been posted on Instagram just some days in the past and since then, has garnered a number of feedback from individuals who could not cease going ‘aww’ at it. It has additionally obtained greater than 14,000 likes on it up to now.

An Instagram consumer wrote, “Take a big bite! It’s delicious!” “So cute. I’m gonna ask my Meowmy to let me try dis too Coby,” learn one other remark from an Instagram web page devoted to a cat. A 3rd Instagram consumer shared, “My cat Clarence is the same way. He likes watermelon too.”

What are your ideas on this cat video?