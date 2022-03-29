Cat dressed as Disney’s Snow White will make your day with funny twist. Watch

If you have already got a favorite cat web page on Instagram, you then would possibly need to rethink as a result of Puma the cat is right here to win hearts. This lovable cat could be seen in a number of Instagram Reels movies with its human, the place it creates a few of the funniest and most viral content material. Just like this one video that reveals the cat carrying a princess costume.

The cat could be seen dressed identical to Snow White from the Disney animated motion pictures. The video is a skit that reveals how The Evil Queen (the catto’s human) presents the cat a poisoned apple, identical to within the unique storyline of Snow White. As quickly because the cat takes a chunk of the apple and faints, it realises that it has been sleeping. It wakes as much as the sound of the alarm.

The video was posted on Instagram by a web page devoted to this cat named Puma. The cat even has fairly a fan following of its personal with greater than 80,000 followers on the web page. There is an opportunity that you simply would possibly find yourself with a smile in your face after watching this hilarious video that occurs to be a skit based mostly on the film.

Watch the video proper right here:

The video has been posted on Instagram on March 15 and since then, has garnered a number of feedback from individuals who could not cease adoring the lovable little cat and its Snow White costume. It has additionally obtained greater than 9 lakh views on it to this point.

An Instagram consumer wrote, “Puma is a legend.” It was accompanied by some smiley faces and a coronary heart emoji. “Snow Meow,” reads one other remark. A 3rd remark reads, “So cute!”

What are your ideas on this humorous cat video?