Cat fights with its younger brother, people find the video highly relatable

Cat movies are cute to look at. Probably that’s the reason, this video involving a kitty and its youthful brother is now successful folks’s hearts. There is a chance that the video will go away you amused too.

The video was initially posted on an Instagram web page devoted to a cat named Smoothie. “How life is with a younger brother,” the clip was shared with this caption again in 2020. The video, nonetheless, once more captured folks’s consideration after being not too long ago posted on an Instag web page.

We received’t give away all the pieces the candy video exhibits, so check out the clip:

The video was posted about 14 hours in the past. Since being shared, the clip has accrued greater than 1.8 lakh views and the numbers are solely growing. The share has additionally prompted folks to publish varied sorts of feedback. Some additionally reacted to the video with coronary heart emoticons.

“So cute,” wrote an Instagram person. “Floof wars,” posted one other. “They are both so cute,” expressed a 3rd. “I really like kittens, so cute,” commented a 3rd.

What are your ideas on the video?