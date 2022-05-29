Cat finds the perfect sitting spot on top of a door. Video sparks laughter

Cat videos are nearly all the time enjoyable to look at. Those movies could make your day brighter. Just like this clip shared on Reddit that reveals a cat’s uncommon sitting place and the way it will get there. There is an opportunity that the video will depart you laughing out loud.

The clip is posted on Reddit with a easy caption. “It’s just the perfect spot,” it reads. The video opens to point out the cat standing on the sting of a slab. Within moments, the kitty jumps upwards and lands on the highest of a door. The cute fur ball then finds a cushty place to take a seat there.

Take a take a look at the video:

The video has been posted a day in the past. Since being shared, the clip has amassed greater than 19,000 upvotes and the numbers are solely growing. The put up has additionally prompted folks to share numerous feedback.

“Cats are so fantastically weird,” wrote a Reddit person. “I’m just convinced that all cats are reincarnated Ninjas,” joked one other. “My cat does this every day. She likes to get as high up as she can and in most rooms there’s nowhere higher than the top of the doors,” shared a 3rd. “If I fits, I sits,” posted a fourth. “I believe I can flyyyy, I believe I can reach this doorrrrrr,” commented a fifth imagining the cat’s ideas. “The ultimate most adorable flex,” expressed a sixth.

What are your ideas on the video?