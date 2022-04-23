Cat gets carried away while playing game on tablet. Watch

Do you want taking part in games on cell or pill? Did you ever get tremendous excited whereas taking part in such a recreation? Then there’s a probability that you just’ll relate to this kitty who felt one thing related whereas taking part in Fruit Ninja on a pill. This is a video that will additionally depart you laughing out loud too.

Though it’s unknown when the video was first captured or posted, the clip has now left folks chuckling. Watch the video that will have the identical impact on you too.

The video opens to indicate a pill saved on what seems to be a sofa. A cat is hunched over the machine taking part in the sport with a human sitting beside it. The kitty begins taking part in the sport usually however then it get supper excited. Take a take a look at the video to see what occurs subsequent.

The video has been posted a couple of days in the past. Since being shared, the clip has amassed greater than 1.6 lakh views and counting. The publish has additionally gathered greater than YY likes. The share additionally prompted folks to publish varied feedback.

“Everything just about playing,” wrote a Twitter consumer. “My morning has been made. Thank you for this,” shared one other. “Ninja apprentice,” joked a 3rd. “Hahahaha,” posted a fourth. “Adorable!!!” commented a fifth.

What are your ideas on the video?