Cat gets its food delivered on a remote-controlled car. Watch adorable video

Cat video is without doubt one of the hottest classes on the internet as we speak. Watching the feline concerned in numerous actions boosts our vitality and reduces unfavourable ideas and feelings. Case in level is the video of a cat posted on Reddit – the place it will get its meals delivered on a remote-controlled automotive. The chances are high that the video will make you say aww.

The video opens to indicate a remote-controlled automotive carrying meals. As the video progresses, one can see how the automobile delivers meals to a stray cat. The cat, who wakes up from a nap, first smells the meals earlier than ending it shortly.

“This guy delivers food to stray animals with a little remote-controlled car,” reads the caption of the video posted on Reddit.

Watch the lovable video under:

Since being posted, the video has amassed above 94,800 upvotes. The share has additionally prompted individuals to share their ideas within the feedback part.

“My Uber delivery has arrived,” a Redditor commented. “The perfect delivery!” posted one other. “Shouldn’t it be “Ub-purr”? I apologise for the pun,” expressed a 3rd. “Meals on wheels, I love it,” commented a fourth.

What are your ideas on the lovable video?