Cat gets new fish toy but is more interested in the paper bag it came in. Watch

Cats are at all times intrigued about new issues and can go to any extent to seek out out what they’re. Viewers can see a cat enjoying with a ‘flopping fish’ toy on this video posted on Instagram. But then once more, is the cat actually enjoying with the toy or one thing else completely? If you might be one who’s enthusiastic about cat movies, then it’s best to learn on to seek out out.

The video opens to indicate how the cat’s human has received a brand new fish toy for it in a brown paper bag. But what’s most attention-grabbing to notice is that the cat isn’t actually within the fish toy for various seconds. What it actually cares about is that this paper bag and retains going inside it and enjoying with it. This has amused a number of netizens.

The video has been shared on Instagram by the web page devoted to a well-known cat named Nala. This catto has a large fan following of 4.4 million on the social media platform. The cute cat video was shared with a caption that reads, “What’s your cat’s favourite toy?” It was additionally accompanied by just a few hashtags like #meow, #toy, #rescue, #catsofinstagram and #nalacat.

Watch the cat video proper right here:

The video was shared on Instagram on April 9 and has acquired multiple lakh views on it since then. The cat video has additionally prompted many individuals to share different feedback in an effort to reply the query requested in its caption.

Some folks took to the feedback part of the video to share related experiences. My cat loves a inexperienced pipe cleaner within the form of a curly fry. That and a tiny turkey. She runs round the home with them and meows,” posted one. “My cat’s favourite toy is anything that’s not a cat toy. She will not play with balls that are for cats, but ball up a piece of paper and throw it…she’s in heaven,” commented one other. “Our kitty likes bags and floppy fish too,” wrote a 3rd.

What are your ideas on this cute cat video?