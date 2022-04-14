Cat gets super excited while trying to reach a bowl of food. Watch

There are many who can’t management their pleasure once they come throughout food that they like to eat. Seems like this cat belongs to the identical class too or a minimum of that’s what this video posted on Reddit suggests. The clip exhibits how the kitty reacts whereas making an attempt to succeed in a bowl of meals.

“Did someone say late night snacks???” reads the caption posted together with the video. The video opens to point out a gray furred cat standing in entrance of a bowl crammed with meals. Another black and white coat kitty can be seen standing aside with its again in the direction of the opposite cat whereas taking a look at a door. Within moments, an orange furred kitty comes operating by way of the door. The excited animal at first collides with the black and white cat however with out stopping continues its journey in the direction of the bowl. It then reaches its vacation spot however then this occurs.

We gained’t give away every little thing that the video exhibits, so have a look:

The clip has been posted about 5 hours in the past. Since being shared, the video has amassed over 4,100 upvotes and the numbers are shortly rising. The share has additionally prompted individuals to publish totally different feedback.

“I love how the silver tabby was absolutely unperturbed by our gorgeous orange friend careening into him. He’s obviously used to his condition as well as his excitement when food is involved. He just jumped nimbly over him and calmly looked back to watch the chaos unfold,” wrote a Reddit person. “Incoming! Coming in hot!” expressed one other. “Nice slide tackle orange one! Would you be interested in a football scholarship?” posted a 3rd.

What are your ideas on the video?