Cat imitates dog, sleeps in the same way as the pooch. Watch hilarious video

Cat videos are fantastic to observe. The similar could be mentioned for the movies displaying canine too. However, are you aware what’s even higher than these? The movies that present each cats and canine. Just like this share on Reddit that reveals a cat that loves imitating its canine buddy. There is an opportunity that you’ll find yourself watching the video greater than as soon as.

“Whatever is wrong with my cat, she learned it from the dog,” reads the humorous caption posted together with the video. The clip opens to point out a cat mendacity on its again with its paw in direction of the sky. Soon after displaying the pooch, the digital camera strikes to point out the cat. And, as you could have guessed, the kitty can also be seen sleeping in the identical place.

Take a have a look at the video which will make you giggle and in addition make you say aww:

The video has been shared about two days in the past. Since being posted, the clip has accrued almost 900 upvotes and the numbers are solely growing. The share has additionally prompted individuals to put up varied feedback.

“Is that a mini recliner?” wrote a Reddit person. To which, the one that shared the video replied, “It is! A neighbour was throwing it out, I grabbed it for my kid but the cat claimed it as her’s.” Another particular person joked, “Huge cat or tiny chair?”

