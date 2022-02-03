Cat interrupts woman trying to record a video in a hilarious way. Watch

If you might be somebody who loves seeing cat movies or are a cat father or mother, then there’s a probability you’re conscious of how hilariously they’ll interrupt their people’ actions. This video involving a cat and a girl exhibits precisely such a state of affairs. It exhibits the cat interrupting its human attempting to document a video.

Posted on Reddit, the caption of the video reads, “How dare you? Let me stare the nothing in peace.” The clip opens to indicate the girl standing in entrance of the video attempting to say one thing. Within moments, nonetheless, her cat enters the scene and decides to take a seat proper in entrance of the digital camera whereas staring upward. The lady manages to take away her pet however the feline comes again nearly instantly. The video ends with the girl giving up.

Take a take a look at the video:

The clip has been posted about seven hours in the past. Since being shared, the video has collected greater than 3,000 upvotes and the numbers are solely rising. The share has additionally prompted folks to submit numerous reactions.

“Animals being hilarious,” wrote a Reddit person. “I love when this happens and the people still post. They know the video is ruined, but . . . Pets!” posted one other. “Her face at the end tho,” expressed a 3rd.

What are your ideas on the video?