Cat isn’t ready for challenges of motherhood. Watch how she sits with kittens

Parenthood isn’t straightforward for anybody. Not for people and undoubtedly not for cute cats and canine. This video that has lately been shared on Reddit, reveals how a catto merely isn’t prepared for the challenges that motherhood has introduced for her. The video will make you chuckle out loud perhaps.

Though there’s a probability that you may also really feel sorry for the lovable fur child who was a child herself not too way back. The video reveals the cat sitting with fairly a tragic expression on her face, as her many kittens encompass her. Most of them she nurses whereas the one of many extra daring kittens even manages to climb on prime of her head.

This cat video that’s equal components cute and hilarious was shared on Reddit with a caption that reads, “Halp.” It’s simply the lovable catto and doggo model of the phrase ‘help.’ This video was shared on the subReddit named r/aww. And there’s a good probability that it may undoubtedly make your day, similar to it has made a number of others’ who’ve watched the lovable video.

Watch the cat video proper right here:

The video has been posted on Reddit round 10 hours in the past. It has garnered a number of feedback from individuals who love cats and kittens. It has additionally acquired greater than 3,000 upvotes on it thus far.

A Reddit person hilariously posted, “The face of parenthood.” “Have kids, they said. It’ll be fun, they said,” wrote one other. A 3rd Reddit person posted, “This is my life meow.” “That one kitten is going places, we’re not sure where, but he’s going there,” identified a fourth.

What are your ideas on this Reddit video that entails some cute kittens and a mom catto?