Cat jumps from balcony as human records in disbelief in Instagram video

It is commonly mentioned {that a} cat has 9 lives and this idiom appears to be true once we see movies of cats engaged in harmful or death-defying conditions like it’s no huge deal. Like this video which was shared on Instagram that reveals a cat leaping from the balcony because it sees one other catto. The video is fairly heart-stopping to observe. It has acquired over seven lakh views since being shared on February 20.

In the video, the cat is perched on the sting of the balcony because it appears like it’s judging the space until the bottom. It can be taking a look at one other cat which is current on the bottom. The cat then jumps and lands with a thud on the bottom because the particular person recording the video shouts “no” and “oh my God” in disbelief. However, the kitty seems to be protected after touchdown because it rapidly runs after the opposite cat.

“Good thing Nugget has 9 lives,” says the textual content on the video.

Watch the video under:

“Damn, he just discovered that he can do parkour,” commented an Instagram consumer. “Nugget assessed the distance and landing zone, instinctively knew it was doable with minimum risk,” posted one other. “No fall damage,” posted a 3rd. “Legend,” commented one other.

What are your ideas about this video?