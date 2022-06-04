Cat looks like it is ‘naturally dressed up’, video goes viral with over 10 million views

Cute cat movies are good to make your day higher. Those are the movies which have the ability to uplift anybody’s temper virtually instantly. This video of a cat named Richie posted on Instagram is one such clip. There is an opportunity that the clip will go away you saying ‘Aww.’

The video was initially posted on the Instagram web page of the cat. It, nonetheless, went viral after Instagram shared it on their official web page. They posted the video below their Weekly Fluff sequence the place each week they offer individuals a glimpse of varied lovely pets.

“Suits you, sir. Meet Richie (@richie_the_mainecoon_), an adorable and intelligent black smoke Maine coon cat who is naturally dressed up. #WeeklyFluff,” they added whereas sharing the video.

The video opens to point out a cat sitting atop a cat stand. It is the attractive fur and the color distinction of the cat that has now left individuals surprised.

Take a take a look at the video:

The video has been posted about 15 hours in the past. Since being shared, the video has rapidly gone viral and obtained hundreds of thousands of views. Till now, it has gathered greater than 10 million views and the numbers are rapidly rising. The video has additionally prompted individuals to publish varied feedback. A number of additionally showcased their reactions by sharing coronary heart emoticons.

“Beautiful,” posted an Instagram consumer. “Awesome,” shared one other. “Cutie,” expressed a 3rd. “Awwwww so cute,” wrote a fourth.

What are your ideas on the video? Did the video go away you smiling?