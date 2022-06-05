Cat Lovers Show a purr-fect day

7/12

Veterinary nurse Chloe Macan from the Craigieburn Animal Hospital has her 3 rescue infants together with her always. French bulldogs Rocket and Ivy had been each born with cleft Palates. Dr Michael Bell proprietor of The Craigieburn Animal Hospital will ultimately carry out surgical procedures on each pups after which they are going to be gifted to their new houses with kids who’ve particular wants. Credit:Meredith O’Shea